In Pics | Trump, Bieber and Kardashian: Celebrities who have had their mugshots taken

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:41 AM IST

Donald Trump Friday (August 25) surrendered before Georgia authorities over charges that he made an attempt to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. This was when the first ever mugshot of the former US president was released. With this, he joined the ranks of celebrities like OJ Simpson, Khloe Kardashian and Hugh Grant.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's fourth arrest within a span of five months in a criminal case marked his first mugshot picture. This prompted Trump to stage a return to X, previously known as Twitter, afterhe was deplatformed in January 2021. In an all-capital letters caption, he shared his website's address and the mugshot, stating, "Election interference. Never surrender!" Trump maintains that these cases stem from political motives due to his lead in the Republican race against Democrat President Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential election.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Justin Bieber

Back in 2014, Justin Bieber and his friend Khalil were stopped by Miami police for drag racing in a yellow Lamborghini and red Ferrari, respectively. His arrest included charges of DUI, marijuana and prescription drug influence, as well as resisting arrest. At 19, he was driving up to 55-60mph in a 30mph zone, noted Miami Beach Police Chief Raymond Martinez, who mentioned Bieber was "a little belligerent, using some choice words."

(Photograph: Twitter )

OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson's arrest and trial for the alleged murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman are iconic moments in US TV history. The NFL star, already under suspicion due to prior domestic violence accusations, agreed to surrender five days after the murders but failed to do so.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant referred to his 1995 Los Angeles arrest for "lewd conduct in a public place" as an "abominable thing" and a "moment of insanity." During his US film promotion, he is believed to have picked a sex worker named Divine Brown. Brown reportedly engaged in oral sex in a car on Hollywood's Sunset Strip, which led to their arrest.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Paris Hilton

Seven years following her sex tape scandal, Paris Hilton faced arrest for suspected cocaine possession. The 29-year-old was held after a small amount of cocaine fell from her bag at a Las Vegas hotel. While she claimed ownership of other items that fell, she attributed the cocaine to an unidentified friend, stating she believed it was gum.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's initial 2007 Los Angeles arrest resulted from being pulled over, breathalysed, and found over the legal alcohol limit. She was sentenced to community service and an alcohol education course. Amid her busy schedule, she missed a few sessions, leading to her surrendering to the Los Angeles County jail the following year.

(Photograph: Twitter )