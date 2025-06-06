/In pics | Trump and Musk’s ‘big beautiful’ bromance to breakup

(Photograph: AFP )

‘First Buddy’

Trump and Musk seemed to spend most of their time together in the first few weeks of Trump’s return to office. The two travelled on Air Force One and Marine One helicopter. Musk even boasted of sleeping over at the White House, where he once ate a whole tub of ice cream. The billionaire declared himself the ‘First Buddy’, saying that “I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.”