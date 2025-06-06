LOGIN
In pics | Trump and Musk’s ‘big beautiful’ bromance to breakup

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 07:52 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 07:55 IST

Here are some key moments of bromance between the US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk before the “big, beautiful” bill led to their breakup.

Amid the recent feud between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, who were once inseparable, the rift between the two has taken the form of a war of words over social media. Here are some key moments of bromance between the two before the “big, beautiful” bill led to their breakup.
Before Donald Trump returned to office in January this year, Elon Musk, the biggest donor in Trump's campaign, was seen leaping in the air during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2024, the same place where Trump escaped an assassination attempt three months earlier.
Surprising the reporters, Trump brought Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii into the Oval Office first time on February 11, 2025. The visuals quickly went viral as ‘Lil X’ picked his nose while his father boasted his cost-cutting work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
During the first cabinet meeting of the Trump administration after coming into power, the US President told the room, “Anybody unhappy with Elon? If they are, we’ll throw ‘em out of here,” when asked if there is any tension between the two.
Trump and Musk seemed to spend most of their time together in the first few weeks of Trump’s return to office. The two travelled on Air Force One and Marine One helicopter. Musk even boasted of sleeping over at the White House, where he once ate a whole tub of ice cream. The billionaire declared himself the ‘First Buddy’, saying that “I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.”
When Musk’s Tesla electric car company took a hit after getting criticism for his work at DOGE, Trump came to support his closest aide, and even bought a red Tesla. The two were seen posing in front of the brand-new car.

