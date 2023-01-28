In Pics | Travel in your own cocoon ! Air France launches swanky new long-haul business cabin

On one of its Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, Air France has unveiled a swanky new long-haul business cabin with sliding doors and redesigned chairs. On January 20, the airline made its spectacular 48-seat business class cabin premiere on a trip from Paris to New York



Full flat seat, sliding door for privacy during travel

In 2023, all the Business cabins in the Air France fleet will be equipped with full-flat beds. Full Flat seat converts into a 2-meter long (6’5”), fully flat bed. Each passenger has private access to their row and a sliding door.



Adjust lighting manually from remote control while you take the dream flight

The seat itself has been reworked for optimal lumbar support. The seat foam has been ergonomically redesigned for maximum comfort throughout your journey, regardless of the seat position. Transform your seat into a bed in a single motion — the bed is 2m (6’5”) long and 70 cm (2’3”) wide. And depending on your seat position, the light in your cabin adapts. You can also adjust the lighting manually from your remote control.



Air France’s superior comfort new Business seat

Whether to relax or get some work done, the new Business seat boasts new features to enhance your travel experience: 17.3-inch 4K screen, noise-reducing headphones, Bluetooth connection, wireless charger.

Blending conviviality and privacy, new Business cabin adapts to travel needs

Travelling alone or with someone? Escape the comings and goings of other passengers with a sliding door that opens onto your aisle. And if you need more peace and quiet, activate the “Do Not Disturb” function on one of the seat’s control buttons to let the crew know you would like some privacy.

'Do not disturb' button lets crew know you need some privacy

If you need more peace and quiet, activate the “Do Not Disturb” function on one of the seat’s control buttons to let the crew know you would like some privacy. For an even more enjoyable trip for two, the centre seats have a centre wall that can be entirely lowered at the touch of a button to make room for a large cocktail table and facilitate conversation.



