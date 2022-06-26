Meet Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena, winner of transgender pageant Miss International Queen

Her winning answer

The contestants were questioned on how they will promote equality during the final round of questions and answers if they win the pageant. Revena's winning answer was: "My first message to everyone is to spread love peace, and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now."

"We live under one sky. And we breathe the same air. And we all live from differences where love is universal," she added.



(Photograph:Reuters)