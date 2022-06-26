Meet Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena, winner of transgender pageant Miss International Queen

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 05:17 PM(IST)

Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday, June 25. The event was held in Thailand. The 27-year-old Fuschia became the third Filipino to take the title home. The contest, touted as the world’s largest and most popular transgender pageant, was held after two years of suspension due to the COVID pandemic. Fuschia Anne Ravena, who is also a businesswoman, won against 22 other contestants in the competition to succeed Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire. Scroll down to see some pictures from the event. 
 

Fuschia Anne Ravena is the third Filipino winner of the title

After Trixia Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012,  Fuschia Anne Ravena is the third Filipino to win the Miss International Queen title.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Her winning answer

The contestants were questioned on how they will promote equality during the final round of questions and answers if they win the pageant. Revena's winning answer was: "My first message to everyone is to spread love peace, and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now." 

"We live under one sky. And we breathe the same air. And we all live from differences where love is universal," she added. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Colombia and France were runners-up

Colombia’s Jasmine Jimenez got placed as the first runner-up, while France’s Aëla Chanel was placed in the second position. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Miss International Queen celebrates the LGBTQ+ community

The pageant that is dubbed as the world’s largest beauty pageant for transgender women was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic. The contest resumed this year at the during Pride Month in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya. 

According to Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show and the organiser of the beauty pageant, the competition celebrates gender equality. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

A platform for trans people

Miss International Queen title brings together transgender people from around the world. It was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Miss International Queen 2022 was held in Thailand

The contest held in Thailand has a different significance, as the country has one of Asia’s most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities, adding to its image of tolerance and attraction as a liberal holiday destination for foreign tourists. However, activists say Thai laws and institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes. LGBT+ people and same-sex couples are still discriminated against in the country. 
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

