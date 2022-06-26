Meet Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena, winner of transgender pageant Miss International Queen

Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday, June 25. The event was held in Thailand. The 27-year-old Fuschia became the third Filipino to take the title home. The contest, touted as the world’s largest and most popular transgender pageant, was held after two years of suspension due to the COVID pandemic. Fuschia Anne Ravena, who is also a businesswoman, won against 22 other contestants in the competition to succeed Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire. Scroll down to see some pictures from the event.