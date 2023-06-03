In Pics | Tragic three-train collision in Odisha, India

| Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

A tragic three-train collision in Balasore, Odisha, an eastern Indian state, lead to the death of at least 288 people and left approximately 900 others injured.

Odissa train accident

According to officials, Coromandel Express, operating between Kolkata and Chennai, derailed and another passenger train, Howrah Superfast Express, collided with the derailed coaches. A goods train was also part of this dreadful collision. (Image credit:@gauravmandall/Twitter)

Injured taken to hospitals

Passengers who were trapped and injured were rescued and taken to government and private hospitals at Balasore, Khantapara, Soro, Gopalpur, Bhadrak, and Cuttack. They were provided free treatment. The governor of Odisha met with the victims at Community Health Centre in Soro, Balasore and asked doctors to ensure proper treatment for them.

PM Modi's high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level emergency meeting subsequent to the train accident to discuss the matters related to relief, rescue, and medical care for those affected by the tragedy. PM visited the accident site in Balasore and met the injured in the hospital on Saturday. (Image credit:@ani_digital/Twitter)

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi visited the crash site to assess the situation. They also met the people injured in the train accident at the hospital in Balasore.

Rescue operation teams

The Information & Public Relations Department of Odisha shared information regarding the deployed rescue operation teams. The officials said that 200 ambulances, 45 mobile health teams, 50 additional doctors, 25 teams of doctors from SCB, forensic medicine specialists, and some more health personnel had been deployed for the rescue operations.

Over 300 NDRF personnel deployed

Over 300 well-equipped National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers are at the accident see for rescue and search operations. “We hope to finish the search operation by this evening,” said NDRF Director General Atul Karwal.

Odisha and Tamil Nadu declare mourning day

An official day of mourning has been declared in Odisha and Tamil Nadu to honour those who lost lives in the train accident. Prominent world leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their condolences for this unfortunate train accident and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.



