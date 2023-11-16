In pics | Tourists flock to Kashmir as Chinar leaves turn red

Written By: Idrees Lone Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:40 AM IST

Autumn is here and so is the time when the whole of Kashmir Valley turns red. It seems as if someone has brushed the valley with magical colours. A surreal change that attracts thousands of tourists from across India and the world to come and be a part of the majestic season.

Chinar (Maple) trees in Kashmir turn red

The Chinar (Maple) trees in Kashmir look as if they have been decorated with layers of colours. The visuals that tourists have seen only in Bollywood films.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Nishat Garden, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh witness huge rush of tourists

The world-famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir have a red carpet of these Chinar tree leaves with the background of Zabarwan Hills. The Nishat Garden, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh are witnessing a huge rush of tourists enjoying these beautiful visuals and taking photos in these breathtakingly beautiful locations.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Kashmir Valley sees record-breaking number of tourists

Kashmir Valley has been witnessing a record-breaking number of tourists in the last few years. This year all the previous records have been broken with over 1.88 crores visiting the Valley in the first ten months.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

'Will ask all my friends to visit Kashmir' says tourist from Malaysia

''It's beautiful, clean and very big, The place is so huge, and the maple leaves are also very big, I love maple leaves especially when they change colour. When I saw the Hindi films I loved how they use the maple trees and leaves. That's why I asked my friend to come to Kashmir. I love Bollywood and the way they throw maple leaves. I did the same and my photos have come so well. I had a fantastic trip and I will tell my friends to come to Kashmir,'' said Ammie, a tourist from Malaysia.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )