In Pics | Top smartest women of all time

We know many people in the world for their notable works and inventions, but, women are less talked about when it comes to intelligence. However, some women surpassed everyone and stood out as one of the most intelligent people with exceptionally high IQ scores. Here are the top smartest women listed as per Wonderslist.

8. Judit Polgár

Named one of the most intelligent people in the world, Judit Polgár was born on July 23, 1976, in Hungary. She became the youngest chess Grandmaster at the age of 15 and is known to be the best woman chess player. She has an IQ level of 170 and remained the top female player for over 26 years. (Image credit:@GMJuditPolgar/Twitter)

7. Ruth Lawrence

Born in 1971, Ruth Elke Lawrence-Neimark is one of the smartest women. She is a British-Israeli mathematician and has an IQ level of 175. She is a mathematics professor and has been involved in the field of algebraic topology and knot theory. Known as one of the top child prodigies in mathematics, she was the youngest person to graduate from Oxford University in modern times. (Image credit:@factmaniac/Twitter)

6. Grace Hopper

One of the popular computer scientists, Grace Hopper was born in the year 1906 in the United States. She was a mathematician and rear admiral in the US Navy. She had an IQ score of 175 and her contributions in the field of computing are unparalleled. Hopper is known for developing computer languages and being one of the first programmers in modern times. (Image credit:@Women_in_Mobile/Twitter)

5. Germaine Stael

A popular French social commentator and political activist, Germaine Stael was born in 1766 in Paris. She was also known for her beautifully penned works and was one of the smartest women with an IQ score between 180-185. She became part of the Goethe Group in Germany after she was banned in France due to her critical writing on Napoleon. (Image credit:@FrenchHist/Twitter)

4. Marie Curie

One of the most notable Franco-Polish chemists and physicists, Marie Curie was born in the year 1867. She was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize and the first person to earn two Nobels, she was well known for her works in radioactivity. Her contributions to the field of science played a huge role in shaping the modern day. (Image credit:@fuedicho/Twitter)

3. Marilyn vos Savant

An iconic magazine columnist and writer, Marilyn vos Savant was born in 1946. She is known for her intelligence and an exceptionally high IQ level of 190. In the year 1986, her name was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest IQ in the world. (Image credit:@VirtualMvS/Twitter)

2. Hypatia

Born in C. 351-370, Hypatia was a Greek philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician. She was the daughter of a prominent mathematician Theon of Alexandria in Egypt and then the Eastern Roman Empire. Hypatia is well known for her inventions like the astrolabe and hydrometer. Her IQ score was over 190, making her one of the smartest women ever.

1. Edith Stern

With an IQ level of more than 200, Edith Stern is one of the most intelligent women ever. She was born in 1952 in the United States and earned multiple graduate degrees by the time she turned 18. She has won many awards for her achievements in the field of engineering. (Image credit:@jesswade/Twitter)

