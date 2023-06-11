In Pics | Top recent engineering marvels of India

| Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

India keeps setting the bar at new highs with its prolific creations. Here are some top marvels built in the country in recent times, showcasing India's advanced and innovative engineering capabilities.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The longest sea bridge in India, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a 5.6 km long and 8-lane wide bridge that connects Bandra in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs with Worli in Central Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra. The bridge in the commercial capital of India was built after manoeuvring the challenges of marine and geological conditions of the area. This bridge can withstand earthquakes up to 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale. (Image credit:@CivilEngDis/Twitter)

Atal Tunnel

The 9.02 km long Atal Tunnel or Rohtang Tunnel is a highway tunnel connecting Leh and Manali in Himachal Pradesh, under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal Himalayan range. It is the longest single-tube highway tunnel in the world above 3,000 metres altitude. (Image credit:@indo_asiana/Twitter)

Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel

India's longest transport railway tunnel, Pir Panjal is an 11.2 km long tunnel link that connects Quazigund and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir in north India. It stretches through the mountain range of Pir Panjal and is the only broad-gauge mountain railway in the country. (Image credit:@kashmir_right/Twitter)

Dhola-Sadiya Bridge

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, commonly known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, is a beam bridge that connects the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in India. The bridge runs over a major tributary of the Brahmaputra River, the Lohit River, linking the Dhola village to Sadiya. It is the first permanent road connecting the two northeastern states and the longest bridge over water in India with a length of 9.15 kilometres. (Image credit:@VertigoWarrior/Twitter

Statue of Unity

The world's tallest monument, the Statue of Unity is one of the most brilliant engineering marvels of recent times. Standing at 182 metres, the statue faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada, Gujarat. It symbolises the personality of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was popularly known as the Iron Man of India and represents the unity of the country. (Image credit:@souindia/Twitter)

Chenab Bridge

Located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, in north India, the Chenab Bridge is the tallest railway bridge in the world. Built over the Chenab River at a height of 359 metres, this bridge supersedes the height of the Eiffel Tower and is expected to be functional soon. (Image credit:@RailMinIndia/Twitter)

Kolkata underwater metro

India’s first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata, which runs underneath the Hooghly River, is likely to be functional by the end of the year. The tunnel measures 520 metres from one bank to the other and is more than 30 metres (100 feet) in depth from the surface of the river at its deepest points. (Image credit:@newsindiaspace/Twitter)

