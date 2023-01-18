In Pics | Top nutritionist reveals names of superfoods you need to add to your diet in 2023

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

In a social media post, a PhD nutrition scientist has revealed a list of superfoods that in 2023 might become the "it" food. Taking to Instagram nutritionist Dr Joanna McMillan said "the word superfood is not a scientific one, but hey, some foods really do deserve some extra attention." Let's take a look at these superfoods that we all can benefit from:

Fonio

McMillan writes that "this tiny West African ancient grain is gaining attention due its rich nutrient profile. It has the highest level of calcium of all grains, making it fantastic for vegan diets and anyone who doesn't eat dairy foods. It's also rich in B group vitamins and provides moderate amounts of protein and fibre, while being gluten free. Use it as you would quinoa or millet."

(Photograph: Others )

Extra virgin olive oil

As per McMillan extra virgin olive oil is the only common cooking oil to be a carbon sequester. "EVOO wins not just for nutrition and taste, but for the planet too," she writes.

(Photograph: Others )

Cocoa

Cocoa powder is rich in theobromine, which helps to reduce inflammation and can protect you from diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Moreover, it is rich in phytonutrients but low in fat and sugar, so the calories we get from cocoa powder are essentially packed with healthy chemicals.

(Photograph: Others )

Seaweed

The nutritionist says that one of the answers to world hunger might lie in the utilisation of more foods from the sea. "Seaweed is rich in vitamins & minerals, especially iodine, often low in our diets & crucial for brain function. Being rich in fibre seaweed feeds not just you but your gut microbiome."

(Photograph: Others )

Coffee kombucha

Coffee kombucha - fermented foods and drinks aren't going anywhere soon and we'll see more of them, including fermented coffee. With potential gut health benefits and the anti-inflammatory and antioxidants effects of the coffee polyphenols, this is set to be a health drink of the year.

(Photograph: Others )

Exotic mushrooms

Mushrooms are already a popular food, and McMillan says that the "edible fungi are without doubt foods of the future and will become increasingly important in our diets". "They contain unique compounds with potential health benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and various forms of dementia. Eat them whole or in powder or liquid form," she explains.

(Photograph: Others )

Hemp seeds

Hemp seeds contain heart-healthy fats including omega-3s, a plethora of vitamins, minerals & antioxidants. Long ignored, hemp seeds "are finally getting the recognition they deserve."



(Photograph: Others )

Black rice

Black rice are believed to be much more nutritious than white rice. It gets its "fabulous colour" from polyphenols, which are compounds packed with antioxidants and potential health benefits

(Photograph: Others )

Black elderberry

All berries are superfoods, but these top the charts for polyphenols, says the top nutritionist. Black elderberry are a rare find on the grocery shelves, "but look out for them frozen & dried" foods, she advises.



(Photograph: Others )