IN PICS | Top moments from India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup contest featuring Rohit Sharma's 86

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

The Men in Blue were firing on all cylinders in the ongoing ODI World Cup as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma was the architect of the win having scored 86 runs while Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 53. So here are the top five moments of the match featuring Rohit Sharma and star Indian performers.

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to field

In a surprise to many Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first, despite history suggesting the Men in Blue have asserted dominance over Pakistan while batting first. The decision proved to be a masterclass as India reduced Pakistan to 191 runs in 42.5 overs.

Babar Azam’s dismissal

Pakistan were doing good in their innings and looked set for a big total as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were in the middle. However, Mohammed Siraj’s 30th over proved to be the decisive moment as Pakistan would crumble after Babar’s dismissal on 50. They would later lose eight wickets for 26 runs to hand India an advantage.

Indian bowlers shining in World Cup

The bowlers had a feast with the ball as everyone joined the party with two wickets each, proving everyone could contribute. Jasprit Bumrah backed his four-for against Afghanistan with two against Pakistan. The likes of Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja are already in red-hot form as the Men in Blue are in the box seat.

Rohit Sharma shows no mercy

He may have missed out on a hundred having been dismissed for 86, but Rohit Sharma’s duck against Australia was just an off day. He scored a ton against Afghanistan and has now followed that with another ruthless innings. He has continued from where he left in the 2019 World Cup, perhaps he has some unfinished business from the previous edition.

India already playing like champions

Playing in their own backyard and winning is a theme that has been going on since the last three editions of the World Cup and it looks like the tradition could continue in 2023. India have been winning matches with relative ease as parents don’t have to worry about their children staying up at night. So far India have batted only 106.5 overs in three matches and did not play a ball in the warm-up matches. At the end of the league stage, Net Run Rate (NRR) won’t be a big issue just in case India are tied for points with other teams.

