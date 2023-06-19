In Pics | Top historical places in the world

| Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

The world has many archaeological sites which were built centuries ago and display the advanced engineering and architecture of those times. Here are some famous historical places, some of which still puzzle archaeologists.

Machu Picchu

Popularly known as the "Lost City of the Incas", Machu Picchu is an ancient city in Peru which used to be a prominent cultural site for the Inca civilization. However, the city was abandoned after the Spanish invasion and was refounded in the year 1911 by Hiram Bingham. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Tikal

The largest and best-preserved ruins of the archaic Mayan civilization, Tikal National Park is located in the Central American country of Guatemala. The city-state centred here was a powerful influence during the Classical Period (200-900 CE) for the Mayans. (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Pyramids at Giza

More than 3,000 years old, the Pyramids at Giza are truly a marvel created by ancient Egyptians. These engineering wonders still remain a mystery how they were built so perfectly. The three pyramids align with the solstices and the stars along with multiple chambers which couldn't be opened till this date. The largest one, Great Pyramid, was built by the Pharaoh Khufu. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Angkor Wat

The world's largest religious structure, Angkor Wat is a temple complex located in the ancient city of Angkor in Cambodia. It was built by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century and contains more than a thousand buildings. Being one of the most sophisticated cities, it is an excellent example of Khmer architecture and was the royal centre of the Khmer dynasty. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Petra

One of the most famous archaeological locations, Petra is an ancient city in Jordan consisting of beautifully carved stone structures. The now-ruined city was a centre of an Arab kingdom in the Hellenistic and Roman period. The city was possibly built as early as the 5th century BC and was rediscovered by a Swiss explorer in 1812. It has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Stonehenge

The megalithic structure known as Stonehenge is more than 3,000 years old and is situated near Salisbury. The purpose of this mysterious stone circle monument remains unknown, along with the questions of how it was built and how the massive stones were brought to the site. It was named as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986. (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Colosseum and Forum

One of the most iconic wonders of Rome, the Colosseum and Forum was built around 2000 years ago. The Colosseum was the largest amphitheatre of the Roman Empire, and the Forum served as a centre for Roman administration and empire. The site is famous for its beauty and history. (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Acropolis

The 5th-century BC Acropolis of Athens is an ancient citadel located in Greece. The complex includes popular monuments including the Parthenon, the Propylaea, and the temple to Athena which are a symbol of Greek antiquity and architecture. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Easter Island

Home to more than 900 monolithic statues, Easter Island is a special territory of Chile located in the Pacific Ocean. These massive volcanic ash statues were created between 1250-1500 CE by the native Polynesians. The purpose of these enormous stones is not clear which makes them even more attractive and mysterious. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Taj Mahal

Located in Agra, India, the Taj Mahal is a white marble mausoleum built by the Mughal King Shah Jahan for his wife as a memorial. This architectural marvel is a popular tourist attraction. The monument is named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. (Image credit: Unsplash)

