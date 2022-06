In pics: Top German art show starts amid anti-Semitism row

The exhibition, which turns the sleepy German city of Kassel into the centre of the art world once every five years, kicks off on Saturday after months of bitter rows.

Break-ins and vandalism, accusations of racism and anti-Semitism and a giant compost heap: Documenta, one of the world's biggest art fairs, opens this week under a cloud of controversy.

'A place of exchange and heated debates'

"Documenta has always been a place of exchange and heated debates," Hesse state culture minister Angela Dorn said ahead of the 15th edition.

Over 100 days the wildly disparate works of more than 1,500 participants will be displayed at 32 sites across the city, with more than one million visitors expected.

For the first time since its launch in 1955, the show is being curated by a collective, Indonesia's Ruangrupa.

The group's decision to turn the spotlight overwhelmingly on artists from the Global South rather than Europe or the United States has opened up the event to a much broader range of perspectives.

