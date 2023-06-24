In PICS| Top Five Wanted & Unwanted Records held by Stuart Broad

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, June 24. Playing in his eighth Ashes series at home this summer, Broad is regarded as one of Test great bowlers, let alone England’s own, with 588 wickets. In a career that spanned nearly two decades, the right-arm seamer accumulated a few records – some wanted while some unwanted. Have a look at those records through pictures.

1. One of the four bowlers to take two Test hat-tricks

Stuart Broad is only the second pacer after Wasim Akram and fourth bowler overall to pick two Test hat-tricks. He achieved this feat against India in 2011 and then against Sri Lanka in 2014.

(Photograph: AFP )

2. Registered second-best score batting at number 9 in Tests

Started as a bowling all-rounder, England's Stuart Broad holds the record of scoring the second-highest individual score for a batter at the number nine position in Tests. Against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010, Broad scored a brilliant 169 in the first innings. The highest score, however, belongs to New Zealand's Ian Smith, who scored 173 against India in Auckland.

(Photograph: AFP )

3. Best bowling figures by a pacer in Ashes

During the first innings against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015, Stuart Broad picked up figures of 8/15 in the first innings, thus becoming the pacer with the best bowling figures in an inning in Ashes.

(Photograph: AFP )

4. Was the first fast bowler to concede six sixes in an international game

Quite early in his career, Broad registered an unwanted record to his name when he conceded six sixes in an over to India's Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup game in Durban in 2007 - becoming the first fast bowler to fall in this bracket.

(Photograph: AFP )

5. Holds record for the most expensive over in Test history

Off all the unwanted records Stuart Broad holds, conceding 35 runs in an over in a Test match - most by any bowler in the format's history, is the worse of the lot. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah hit him 35 runs in an over during a Test in Birmingham in 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )