Top dog to be named at US Westminster show - see pics

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 09:25 PM(IST)

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will name its best in show on Wednesday, extending a U.S. tradition that dates to 1877 in bringing together dog breeders and dog lovers for a competition that has become a mainstay annual television event.

America's most prestigious dog show

Finalists in seven groups will compete for the overall title in Tarrytown, New York, about 25 miles (40 km) north of New York City. They have been winnowed down from more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties in America's most prestigious dog show.

Four finalists were chosen on Tuesday and another three will be chosen on Wednesday ahead of the best of show competition, due to be judged by Don Sturz, the superintendent of a school district in Long Island, New York. The winner is expected to be named shortly before 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Thursday).

(Photograph:Reuters)