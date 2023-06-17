In Pics | Top cleanest cities in the world

In the wake of increasing environmental problems, cleanliness is becoming one of the top priorities for every country. Here are some cities which made it among the top cleanest cities in the world.

Copenhagen, Denmark

According to The Economist, Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark is the cleanest city in the world. The city has been voted "most liveable" for four years and is also one of the safest metropolises in the world, making it an ideal place to live in! (Image credit: Unsplash)

Singapore City, Singapore

One of the most sustainable and clean cities, Singapore City is among the cleanest in the world. It has a strong sense of awareness and is dedicated to taking initiatives environment like recycled water, plastic ban, etc. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Helsinki, Finland

Among the most livable cities in the world, the capital city of Finland, Helsinki, is known for its clean environment. The city also has one of the best transportation systems and an excellent quality of life. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Hamburg, Germany

Located near the river Elbe with a population of more than a million, Germany's Hamburg is called one of the cleanest cities. The city is a popular tourist destination due to water sports activities. The public transport of the city uses hydrogen fuel which reduces pollution emissions in the city. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Brisbane, Australia

With a population of about two million, the city of Brisbane in Australia is known as the city of the sun, sea, and sand. It is known for its cleanliness and is free from litter, weeds, debris, graffiti, etc. The city recycles its household waste into usable compost items or gas to power electricity plants. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Stockholm, Sweden

The capital of Sweden, Stockholm, is an incredibly clean city that recycles or reuses and uses more than 98% of its waste with an excellent sustainable waste management system. The city uses environmentally friendly public transport, keeping it among the cleanest in the world. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Wellington, New Zealand

Often called the most liveable city, Wellington has extremely low air pollution and a good quality of life. It has a high-quality water supply with a lot of green spaces across the city, which puts it among the top 20 cleanest cities in the world. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Sapporo, Japan

Another one of the cleanest cities on the list, Sapporo city is Japan's most eco-friendly urban centre. The city has a recycling rate of more than 75% and is considered one of the best places to live in. (Image credit: Unsplash)

