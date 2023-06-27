In Pics | Top 7 longest rivers in the world

Rivers always had significance for civilisations since ancient times for various purposes. It is incredible how they host a variety of ecosystems and play their part in sustaining our planet. Here are the longest rivers in the world.

1. Nile, Africa

The longest river in the world is the Nile, stretching about 6650 kilometres (4,132 miles). The river runs through northern Africa across 10 countries, starting from Uganda and ending in Egypt into the Mediterranean Sea. The river is one the major sources of water for most people living in that region and is surrounded by a variety of rich wildlife. (Image credit: Pixabay)

2. Amazon River, South America

Coursing through South America, Amazon is the second longest river in the world and is roughly 6575 Kilometres (4000 miles) long. It is a major contributor of water discharged into the Atlantic Ocean and is home to about 2500 species of fish and many exotic wildlife species like the Amazon River dolphin and many more. (Image credit: Unsplash)

3. Yangtze River, China

About 6300 kilometres (3915 miles) long, the Yangtze River in China is the third largest in the world and the largest in Asia. The river banks are home to about one-third of the people in China. The Three Gorges Dam built on the river is the largest hydroelectric power station in the country. Yangtze River is home to rich natural ecosystems full of wildlife and unique species. (Image credit: Unsplash)

4. Mississippi River, US

Comprising of Mississippi, Missouri, and Jefferson Rivers, the river system of the US is the fourth longest in the world and largest in North America. About 6275 kilometres (3900 miles), the river system runs through 31 states in the US and two provinces in Canada. It sources from Lake Itasca in Minnesota and ends at the Gulf of Mexico, with a variety of habitats throughout. (Image credit: Pixabay)

5. Yenisei River, Mongolia and Russia

Stretching about 5539 kilometres (3443 miles), the fifth longest river in the world is Yenisei, running through Mongolia and Russia. It is the largest river that flows into the Arctic Ocean and is an important source of power, food, transportation, etc. for millions of people living in the region. (Image credit: Pixabay)

6. Yellow River, China

The sixth longest river in the world is the Yellow River which is estimated to be about 5464 kilometres (3395 miles) long. It originates in the Bayankala Mountains in western China's Qinghai province and drains into the Bohai Sea, coursing through nine Chinese provinces. It is also known as the 'Mother River of China' as it is considered to be the root of Chinese civilization and has a spiritual significance among Chinese people. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Ob River, Russia

Surrounded by rich Siberian wilderness, the Ob River and its major tributary, the Irtysh, make up the seventh-longest river in the world. It originates in southwestern Siberia's Altay Mountains and flows into the Arctic Ocean, stretching 5410 kilometres (3364 miles). The Ob is used for various purposes like hydroelectric energy, irrigation, fishing and more. (Image credit: Pixabay)

