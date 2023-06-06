In Pics | Top 10 most polluted cities in India

| Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

As per the 2022 World Air Quality report published by IQAir, a Swiss company, India ranked eighth out of 131 countries with a population-weighted average PM2.5 level of 53.3 μg/m3 in 2022. As per the latest report, several Indian cities have been named in the top 50 most-polluted cities list. Which are these cities and what are the major factors contributing to pollution, let's have a look.

Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

With a population of around 104,883, Bhiwadi, with PM2.5: 92.7μg/m³, is the most polluted city in India. It is the third-most polluted city in the world. The main cause of pollution in the city of Bhiwadi is industrial pollutants.

(Photograph: Others )

Delhi (NCR)

Delhi, (PM2.5: 92.6μg/m³) with a population of approximately 30 million, is India's second-most polluted city. Vehicular emissions, biomass burning and dust are the main reasons behind the pollution.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Darbhanga, Bihar

Agricultural burning and vehicular emissions are the main reasons behind the city's pollution. Darbhanga, with PM2.5: 90.3μg/m³, is ranked the third-most polluted city in India.

(Photograph: Others )

Asopur, Bihar

With a PM2.5: 90.2μg/m³, Asopur is India's fourth-most polluted city. Domestic fuel burning is the prominent reason behind the city making it to the list.

(Photograph: Others )

New Delhi

As per the latest reports, Delhi (PM2.5: 89.1μg/m³) is India's fifth-most polluted city. Vehicular emissions, biomass burning and dust contribute significantly to the city's pollution levels.

(Photograph: Others )

Patna, Bihar

Another city from Bihar is in the top 10 list of the most polluted Indian cities. Patna, which has been in the news for its decreasing air quality, has a population of 2.05 million.

(Photograph: Others )

Ghaziabad, UP

Ghaziabad, with a PM2.5: 88.6μg/m³, is India's seventh-most polluted city. Industrial emissions have contributed to the city's pollution.

(Photograph: Others )

Dharuhera, Haryana

Dharuhera, with PM2.5: 87.8μg/m³, and a population of just 46,677, is India's eighth-most polluted city.

(Photograph: Others )

Chapra, Bihar

Chapra, with PM2.5: 85.9μg/m³, is the ninth-most polluted city in India. Domestic fuel burning and dust are the major contributors to air pollution.

(Photograph: Others )

Muzaffarnagar, UP

Agricultural residue burning is the major factor behind the city's pollution. With a PM2.5: 85.5μg/m³, Muzaffarnagar is India's tenth-most polluted city.

(Photograph: Others )