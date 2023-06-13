In Pics | Top 10 least friendly cities in the world

| Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

The Community Spirit Index posted the list of the top 10 least friendly countries in the world. The Community Spirit Index focuses on several factors such as happiness, friendly staff, community respect, acceptance of diversity, ease of communication and others to present a list of the world's most and least friendly cities. While Toronto has topped the list of the world's most friendly cities, Sydney, Edinburgh, Manchester, New York, Montreal, Melbourne, San Francisco, Dublin and Copenhagen have followed. Now let us also have a look at the world's least friendly cities in the world, and mind you, the results can shock you!

Accra, Ghana

Accra has topped the charts of the least-friendly cities in the world. With a friendly staff score of just 1.52 per cent and an English proficiency score of 2.51 per cent, Accra is the world's least friendly city.

(Photograph: Others )

Marrakech, Morocco

Following Accra, Maccakech has taken the second spot. With an English proficiency score of just 1.16 and only 8 per cent of visitors reviewing the country as 'friendly', Marrakech is the world's second least friendly country.

(Photograph: Others )

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

With a friendly staff of 0.9 per cent, Kuala Lumpur is third on the list.

(Photograph: Others )

Mumbai, India

Mumbai is the fourth least friendly city in the world. With only 12 per cent of visitors reviewing the country as friendly and a happiness index of a mere 3.78, Mumbai is the world's fourth least friendly city.

(Photograph: Others )

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

With zero per cent friendly staff, an English proficiency score of 2.56 and only 13 per cent of visitors reviewing the country as friendly, Rio de Janeiro is the world's fifth least friendly city in the world.

(Photograph: Others )

Delhi, India

Delhi is the sixth least friendly city in the world. The city has an English proficiency of 2.62 score.

(Photograph: Others )

Doha, Qatar

With a 1.05 English proficiency score, Doha has taken the number seventh spot on the top 10 world's least friendly cities' list.

(Photograph: Others )

Athens, Greece

Athens is the eighth least friendly city in the world as per the list published by the Community Spirit Index.

(Photograph: Others )

Medellin, Colombia

With an English proficiency score of 1.93 and a friendly staff percentage of 2.56, Medellin is at the ninth spot! 14 per cent of visitors reviewed the country as 'friendly'.

(Photograph: Others )

Lyon, France

And finally at the tenth spot is Lyon. Yes, you read it right! With zero per cent friendly staff and only 10 per cent of the visitors reviewing the city as 'friendly', this city of France is on the top 10 world's least friendly cities' list!

(Photograph: Others )