In Pics | Top 10 cities with a high cost of living in 2023

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

As per research conducted by ECA International, a UK-based software company, New York has topped the charts of Cost of Living Rankings 2023. Earlier, Hong Kong maintained the top spot for four consecutive years. Does your country have a high cost of living? Let's find out

New York

New York is the most expensive city in the world with the highest cost of living in 2023, as per data shared by ECA International. ECA International cost of living rankings takes into consideration several factors such as food, basic amenities, public transport, utilities costs to prepare a concise report.

(Photograph: Others )

Hong Kong

After holding the top spot for four consecutive years as the city with the highest cost of living, Hong Kong has slipped to the second spot this year.

(Photograph: Others )

Geneva

As per ECA International's Cost of Living Rankings, Geneva is on the third spot. More than half of European cities have moved up in the Cost of Living rankings this year.

(Photograph: Others )

London

Another European city with a high cost of living is London. London has taken the fourth spot in ECA International's Cost of Living Rankings this year.

(Photograph: Others )

Singapore

Singapore is at the fifth spot. With extremely high prices and exchange rates, Singapore is one of the most expensive places.

(Photograph: Others )

Zurich

Yet another European city on the list is Zurich. It has taken the sixth spot, as per the rankings given by ECA International.

(Photograph: Others )

San Francisco

San Francisco is in the seventh spot. Due to high fuel and food prices, San Francisco is an expensive city to live in.

(Photograph: Others )

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is in the eight spot. Rental costs along with food and fuel prices are the contributing factors to the high cost of living in Tel Aviv.

(Photograph: Others )

Seoul

As per ECA International's rankings, Seoul is the ninth-most expensive city to live in.

(Photograph: Others )

Tokyo

And finally, Tokyo is on the tenth spot. High accommodation costs along with high food prices have made Tokyo the tenth-most expensive city to live in.

(Photograph: Others )