In Pics | Tokyo conducts first missile evacuation drill amid growing threat from North Korea

Japan conducted its very first missile evacuation drill in the capital city Tokyo amid growing threats from nearby North Korea.

Approximately 60 residents participated in the drill in Tokyo's Nerima ward after a spate of missile test launches were reported from the nuclear-armed North Korea.

Mutsumi Takahashi, a disaster prevention official who was helping to run Monday's drill, expressed concerns about how some people still do not know what to do when the J-Alert goes off, highlighting the need for more simulations.

"I think we need to continue conducting training to inform residents of the correct actions to take in the event that (a missile) falls or passes over," Takahashi said.