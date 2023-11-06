In Pics | Tokyo conducts first missile evacuation drill amid growing threat from North Korea
Japan conducted its very first missile evacuation drill in the capital city Tokyo amid growing threats from nearby North Korea.
Around 60 residents participate in Tokyo's drill
Approximately 60 residents participated in the drill in Tokyo's Nerima ward after a spate of missile test launches were reported from the nuclear-armed North Korea.
'Some people still do not know what to do when the J-Alert goes off': Disaster prevention official
Mutsumi Takahashi, a disaster prevention official who was helping to run Monday's drill, expressed concerns about how some people still do not know what to do when the J-Alert goes off, highlighting the need for more simulations.
"I think we need to continue conducting training to inform residents of the correct actions to take in the event that (a missile) falls or passes over," Takahashi said.
How was the drill conducted?
The ones participating in the drill wore bibs and were divided into groups at a train station and a park. When the test missile alert was buzzed, police and disaster prevention officials with loudspeakers rushed the groups to designated shelter areas where they crouched down with their hands over their heads.
First drill in Tokyo since 2018
Japand has in the past held a number of such drills nationwide, though Monday's was the first in Tokyo since 2018.
Not all residents in favour of drills
Dozens of anti-war protesters took to the streets and staged a demonstration in front of the train station where the drill took place, chanting and holding signs that read "Missile drill is preparation for war" and "Diplomatic dialogue instead of missile drills".