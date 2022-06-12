In pics: Thousands stage protest for stricter guns laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

Jun 12, 2022

Tens and thousands of people took to the streets across the United States on Saturday calling for stricter gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in Texas and New York. The call for strict gun laws comes even as Republican politicians have repeatedly blocked efforts to enact stricter firearms laws. 

Protesters of all ages gathered at the National Mall in Washington, where activists placed more than 45,000 white vases holding flowers—one for each person killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020.

Those taking part in the marches carried slogans like "I want freedom from getting shot". US President Joe Biden backed the protests, calling on Congress to "pass common sense gun safety legislation".

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. And Days earlier, 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York.

The protest was led by gun safety group March For Our Lives, founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida.

For gun-free society

Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and activist X Gonzalez speaks to gun control advocates during the "March for Our Lives" rally on across from the White House in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022. Protesters are demonstrating across the US for tighter firearms laws to curb devastating gun violence plaguing the country.

March for Our Lives

Thousands of gun control advocates join the "March for Our Lives" as they protest against gun violence during a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022. 

Cries for freedom to live

Parkland, Florida, school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver's parents Manuel Oliver (C) and Patricia Oliver (L) and Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg (R) speak to gun control advocates during the "March for Our Lives" rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022. 

'Political leaders' inaction killing Americans'

Crosses with the names of victims of gun violence are set up as demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally in New York City on June 11, 2022. Protesters of March For Our Lives (MFOL) are saying that political leaders' inaction was killing Americans.

Frustrations galore

Thousands of gun control advocates join the "March for Our Lives" during a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

In 2018, the student-led organisation, founded by survivors of a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, held a rally that drew hundreds of thousands of people to the nation's capital. Four years later, the demonstration was marked by frustration at the lack of progress. 

 

19,300 people killed this year in gun violence

Guns are deeply ingrained in American society and the nation’s political debates. The Second Amendment to the US Constitution gives Americans the right to bear arms, and about a third of US adults say they personally own a gun. 

But the freedom to carry guns has only led to more gun violence in the US, killing more than 19,300 people so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. 

For stricter gun laws

The March For Our Lives seeks an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for those trying to purchase guns and a national licensing system, which would register gun owners.

'Am I Next?'

Outside of Washington, hundreds of other demonstrations were planned around the country Saturday, including in Parkland, where protesters carried signs with messages such as "Am I Next?".

Major hurdle for strict gun laws

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a broad package of proposals this week that included raising the purchasing age for most semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 — but the party does not have the requisite 60 votes to advance it in the Senate.

Republicans against gun laws?

The spectre of gun violence also hung over the rally, where police and security forces had a heavy presence.. This week the US House of Representatives voted through a series of measures regulating the sale of guns. But Republican opposition in the Senate means the bill has little chance of entering law.

