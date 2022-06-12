In pics: Thousands stage protest for stricter guns laws in the wake of recent mass shootings

Tens and thousands of people took to the streets across the United States on Saturday calling for stricter gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in Texas and New York. The call for strict gun laws comes even as Republican politicians have repeatedly blocked efforts to enact stricter firearms laws.

Protesters of all ages gathered at the National Mall in Washington, where activists placed more than 45,000 white vases holding flowers—one for each person killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020.

Those taking part in the marches carried slogans like "I want freedom from getting shot". US President Joe Biden backed the protests, calling on Congress to "pass common sense gun safety legislation".

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. And Days earlier, 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York.

The protest was led by gun safety group March For Our Lives, founded by survivors of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida.