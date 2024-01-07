In pics | Thousands protest in Tel Aviv calling for return of Israeli hostages, against Netanyahu govt

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

Thousands rally for hostage release and against Netanyahu govt

Thousands took to the streets in Israel's Tel Aviv on Saturday (Jan 6) urging the Israeli government to secure the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hold an early election. Several thousand supporters, friends and families of the Israeli captives taken by the Palestinian militant group Hamas following the attacks on October 7 rallied in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square". Organisers of the protest in Tel Aviv said that around 20,000 people attended, reported Times of Israel.

Protesters reach Israeli PM's house

While the protests on Saturday night were mainly in Tel Aviv, smaller rallies were held in the Israeli city of Haifa and also outside Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea where the protesters called for immediate new national elections amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. A separate protest against the government was held outside the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on Saturday, reported Reuters.

Growing discontent among Israelis

There is a growing discontent among Israelis over the Netanyahu government with the calls for a new election growing steadily even as the country is still reeling from Hamas' October 7 attack. The fighters from the Palestinian militant group entered Israel by land, sea, and air and killed around 1,200 people and took 240 others as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials. Meanwhile, at least 22,722 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, amid Israel’s constant bombardment and ground operation in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas. The sister of Shira Eylon, who was killed when Hamas attacked Israel at the Supernova rave delivered a speech during the protest on Saturday and said that her sister "was abandoned to a shocking death," reported TOI. "The change begins within us and starts with worthy leadership. Without leadership like this, we cannot begin the healing process," said Adar Eylon, as quoted by Times of Israel.

Only 15% israelis want Netanyahu as PM after Gaza war

A poll conducted by Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) last week showed that merely 15 per cent of the 746 respondents want Netanyahu to stay in office after the war on Hamas in Gaza ends. The poll was conducted between December 25-28. Additionally, a previous IDI poll also conducted in December found that 69 per cent of Israelis thought that elections should be held as soon as the war ends. Earlier on Saturday (Jan 6), Netanyahu said his country would continue its campaign to “eliminate Hamas, return our hostages and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel”. He added, “The war must not be stopped until we achieve all of the goals.”

Israelis are angry

Israel is currently witnessing what can be called a new wave of anti-government protests after the mass demonstrations that went on for months due to the Netanyahu government's proposed judicial overhaul. "This is unprecedented because, throughout the beginning of this war, everyone had agreed, including the anti-government protesters, that they needed to be unified at a time when there is war, at a time when captives are still being held in Gaza," said Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat, reporting from Tel Aviv. The report also noted how the turnout was much higher than in recent weeks when a few dozen to a few hundred people gathered. The demonstrators were also heard saying "Bushah bushah, bushah" which as per the media outlet translates to "shame, shame, shame" referring to the incumbent government as some blame Netanyahu and other officials for Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. "This just gives you a sense of how angry some of these people are," said Khairat. It was also reported that protesters, in Jerusalem, gathered outside the house of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to demonstrate calling for the return of more than 100 hostages in Gaza.

