In pics: Thousands of people march in Sao Paulo’s LGBTQ parade theme ‘Vote with pride’

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 12:41 PM(IST)

Several hundred thousand people marched Sunday in Sao Paulo's annual LGBTQ Pride parade under the slogan "vote with pride, for policies that represent us" -- a reference to Brazil's upcoming presidential election. (Text: AFP)

A fight against discrimination

The October vote will pit far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading the polls.

Back in-person for the first time in two years due to Covid, the 26th edition of the Pride parade brought a day full of color, music and messages to "fight against any kind of discrimination" and "respect for diversity" in Brazil's most populous city.



(Photograph:AFP)