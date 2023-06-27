In pics | 'Vow of revenge': North Koreans rally to mark 73rd anniversary of Korean War, denounce US

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:35 AM IST

Thousands of North Koreans march in anti-US rallies

According to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in rallies denouncing the United States over the weekend and reportedly vowed to “merciless” take revenge against "US imperialists." The rallies were held, on Sunday (June 25) as North Korea marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, reported the state-media.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'War of revenge' against US

According to the KCNA, at least 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang's Mayday Stadium where people shouted slogans vowing a "war of revenge" to destroy the US.

(Photograph: AFP )

Anti-US banners across the stadium

As per several media reports, North Koreans during rallies to mark the "Day of Struggle Against US Imperialism," in Pyongyang raised placards reading, "The whole US mainland is within our shooting range" and "The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace." While some banners also reportedly read, "Let us mercilessly beat the puppet group of traitors!", "lackey of outside power", "the nuclear treasured sword of justice" and "flunkey and traitor to the nation," as quoted by AFP.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The Korean war

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, when an estimated 135,000 North Korean forces stormed across the 38th parallel dividing North and South Korea in a bid to take over the entire Korean Peninsula. This prompted then-US President Harry Truman to declare what was called "police action" and called for international support. Around 22 nations contributed troops and medical units to the Korean War. On the other hand, North Korea was supported by both the Soviet Union and China with Beijing sending troops nearly a quarter-million troops into the Korean Peninsula after US' forces began moving towards China’s border with North Korea.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Did the Korean war end?

While the Korean War is said to have lasted for three years, the war technically never ended. On June 27, 1953, an agreement to end hostilities was signed by the heads of the United Nations Command, the North Korean army and Chinese troops on the Korean Peninsula.



However, South Korea did not sign the agreement which also specifies that it is not a peace treaty but an "armistice".

(Photograph: AFP )

North Korea's version of the Korean War

It is also worth noting that North Korea's version of the three-year Korean war is different, which is what the people in Pyongyang marked the 73rd anniversary of on Sunday. While the conflict that began in on June 25 was triggered by a North Korean surprise attack their government has accused the US of provoking the war and leaving Koreans with “wounds...that can never be healed,” as per the Associated Press.

(Photograph: Reuters )

North Korean activist pulls off ballooning stunt

Hours after North Koreans in the capital city rallied to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, North Korean defector-turned-activist, Park Sang-hak flew balloons carrying some 200,000 anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and COVID-19 medical supplies across the border into the North, on Sunday night. Park continued his years-long campaign which has often prompted criticism and condemnation from North Korea.



According to AP, the North Korean activist sent out leaflets with a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a message that highlighted how his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, was responsible for starting the Korean War.

(Photograph: AFP )