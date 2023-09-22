In Pics | Thousands of migrants head to US borders

Source: Reuters

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

In recent days, thousands of migrants have entered the United States. Many arrived by bus or cargo train to Mexican border towns, following record margin flows further south. The drastic upsurge in migrants along the border, notably in San Diego, California and Texas, marks a turning point after the number of migrants declined in the last few months. The sudden increase also challenges the US President Joe Biden ahead of the election season.

Last month, strict measures plummeted the border-crossing rate by 70 per cent, Reuters reported. However, a recent increase in arrivals at the border suggests the obstruction imposed earlier is wearing off. Many people are making their way north across Central and South America by riding dangerous cargo trains through Mexico.

Record number of migrants head to US border

Many migrants crossed the Rio Bravo River to return to Mexico from the United States after the US Texas National Guard members extended razor wire to deter migrant crossing. Most migrants crossing the border at Ciudad Juarez in Mexico were from Venezuela.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Migrants travelled by bus or cargo trains

Asylum seekers heading to the United States travelled aboard a train after thousands of migrants already crossed the borders in the last few days. According to experts, the United States cannot detain and process migrants at the crossing. Thus, the administration cannot carry out the harsh penalties announced by the US government in May.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Future of asylum seekers

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Reuters they were "safely and efficiently" processing migrants. They would impose consequences, including deportation for migrants staying without a legal basis in the United States. However, the authorities released some asylum seekers into the US with a future court date rather than being deported.



(Photograph: Reuters )

"Policies need expansion," says Mexican President

On Thursday, Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador criticised the lack of an international plan to help countries lift their citizens out of poverty and avoid a migration drive. He lauded President Biden for creating legal pathways for migrants. However, he said they need expansion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Long wait for migrants

On Wednesday evening, several dozen people prepared to spend the night sleeping on the ground at a border entry point in Tijuana on the other side of the border from San Diego. They had early appointments the next day, secured through a mobile app called CBP One, to enter the United States and request asylum.



(Photograph: Reuters )