In pics: Flag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque

Updated: May 30, 2022, 12:27 PM(IST)

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as a capital of their future state. Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation by Western governments, sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied. (Text: Reuters)

Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists, some chanting "Death to Arabs", marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, defying threats of retaliation from Palestinian militants.

Annual parade celebrates Israel's capture of Jerusalem

The annual parade celebrates Israel's capture of Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, but has increasingly become a show of strength for Jewish nationalists eager to extend their influence in a city which has a large Palestinian population.

Many marchers sang and danced as they wound their way through the narrow, stone streets. Others sought confrontation.

"An Arab is a son of a whore," a group of youths yelled in front of Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City's Muslim neighbourhood. "May your villages burn," another group shouted.

(Photograph:Reuters)