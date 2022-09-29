In pics | Thousands of Hungarians protest in front of parliament against change in abortion laws 

Following the announcement of the change, women's rights groups claim that it will "humiliate" and torment women while having little effect on the number of abortions.
(Photograph:AFP)
Guidelines revised under Orban
As per the new change, pregnant women must present proof to their healthcare provider of a conclusive sign of life, commonly understood to be the heartbeat of the feotus, before requesting an abortion, as per the guidelines revised under Conservative Prime Minister Viktar Orban.
The administration further didn't give any reason for tightening the abortion laws.
In the picture above, people hold up a placard that reads "If you don't have the uterus, don't comment" (R) at a protest, AFP reported.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Government pretends to be 'pro-life'
The government claims to be "pro-life." These restrictions do not save even one life. As per a statement given by the organisers, these restrictions do not save even one life. Instead, this sneaky limitation is meant to make women feel inferior and give men power over their lives.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Free contraception for everyone'
Organisers urged Orban's administration to give pregnant women places to live and to make contraception widely available.
Protesters gathered outside Hungary's parliament with the intention of marching to the Interior Ministry, which came with the amendments.
Some of the protesters carried signs that read, "My body, my life, my decision" or "Free contraception for everyone."
(Photograph:Reuters)
The right to make a decision
The organisers described the change as an awful condition for abortion. They believe that everyone should make their own decision about whether to have children and that the government shouldn't get involved in this.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Current situation in Hungary
As per the current laws, women in Hungary are permitted to request an abortion in the event of rape, threats to the mother's health or a severely disabled unborn child, or a serious personal problem.
According to government statistics, the number of abortions in Hungary decreased from 90,000 in 1990 to 22,000 in 2017.