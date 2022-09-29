In pics | Thousands of Hungarians protest in front of parliament against change in abortion laws 

Guidelines revised under Orban

As per the new change, pregnant women must present proof to their healthcare provider of a conclusive sign of life, commonly understood to be the heartbeat of the feotus, before requesting an abortion, as per the guidelines revised under Conservative Prime Minister Viktar Orban.

The administration further didn't give any reason for tightening the abortion laws.

In the picture above, people hold up a placard that reads "If you don't have the uterus, don't comment" (R) at a protest, AFP reported.

(Photograph:Agencies)