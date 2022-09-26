In Pics | Thousands of Hasidic Jews gather in Ukrainian city of Uman for annual pilgrimage despite war

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman for their annual pilgrimage, officials said Sunday, despite authorities asking them to skip the trip because of the war.

Every year, Hasidic Jewish pilgrims come to Uman in central Ukraine from across the world to visit the tomb of one of the main figures of Hasidic Judaism for the Jewish new year celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

The United Jewish Community of Ukraine organisation said that more than 23,000 pilgrims had arrived in Uman.

(Text: AFP)