In pics | Thousands of Haitians travel for miles due to water shortage

Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 04:44 PM(IST)

Thousands in Haiti faced water shortages after days of protest virtually halted distribution, eyewitnesses said on Saturday, as an approaching storm caused more worry in the reeling country.

Protests forced residents to shelter at home

Many residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have been forced to shelter at home this week as gunfire broke out and burning tires blocked streets during protests of fuel price hikes and crime.

That slowed or halted companies that typically deliver water in the city where daily highs have been hitting 34 degrees centigrade (93 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Photograph:Reuters)