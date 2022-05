In pics| Thousands of faithful Catholics pray at Portuguese shrine despite fears of new Covid wave

Updated: May 14, 2022, 12:50 PM(IST)

Happy but cautious at being able to join a mass religious event for the first time since the pandemic began, thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at a sanctuary in Portugal on Friday, as authorities brace for a potential sixth wave of COVID-19.

People gathered for the first time after pandemic

Last year, only 7,500 were allowed inside the sanctuary and people had to stand in circles to maintain social distancing.

For many, it was a special moment to see the sanctuary finally opening doors to a big crowd after the vast majority of COVID-19 rules were lifted last month.

But, as daily infections rise again, Teresa Maria decided to keep her mask on.



(Photograph:Reuters)