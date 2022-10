In pics | Thousands of Chileans protest to mark third anniversary of 2019 revolt

Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 04:34 PM(IST)

Demonstrators wearing goggles and facemasks as protection against tear gas stopped car traffic on the central Alameda avenue, and several metro stations were shuttered.

Clashes broke out in the Chilean capital Santiago Tuesday as hundreds of protesters, mainly students, erected burning barricades to mark three years since a social uprising they say has not yet yielded the desired societal change.

Police use water cannons, make arrests

Police deployed 25,000 officers to keep the peace, and used water cannon and tear gas to disperse trouble-making demonstrators in at least one venue.

Some 2,300 people demonstrated across the country, including several hundred in the capital, a much lower turnout than in the past two years, but marked by incidents in Santiago including the torching of a truck and the theft of two buses, police said.

"There were around 50 arrests, 13 police officers were injured and some 700 people committed crimes" across the country, said Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve.

