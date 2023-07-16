In pics | Thousands march for Budapest Pride, protest against govt's anti-LGBT moves

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 02:44 AM IST

Thousands march for Budapest Pride

A Reuters report citing witnesses estimated that some 10,000 people took to the streets in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest on Saturday (July 15).



The march was also said to be in protest of the government's anti-LGBTQ+ policies, while some expressed fear over said laws imposed by the country's right-wing government. The rally in Budapest's city park also witnessed small groups of counterprotesters raising anti-LGBTQ+ slogans.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Hungarian govt's restrictions

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which promotes a Christian-conservative agenda and portrays itself as a champion of traditional family values introduced laws and restrictions affecting the LGBTQ+ community in the country. In 2021, the government banned the "display and promotion of homosexuality" or gender transition in books and films accessible to children under the age of 18. He has also called himself a defender of Christian civilisation from what it calls “gender madness,” and argues that the laws are designed to protect children from “sexual propaganda.”

(Photograph: AFP )

Pride march organiser express concern

The 28th annual Pride march organiser Jojo Majercsik said that the laws implemented in 2021 are now increasingly being used to crack down on LGBTQ+ visibility. "You can now see how the propaganda law passed two years ago is being applied in practice and how the public discourse has become more angry," said Majercsik, as quoted by the Associated Press. According to local media reports, TV ads for the Pride parade were only allowed to be aired late at night (between 10 pm and 5 am (local time)) while most channels did not show the advertisement at all.



The 30-second animated campaign video by Budapest Pride reportedly shows two female characters meeting and touching foreheads but was ruled unsuitable for audiences under 18.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Heartstopper': Pride and protest in Hungary

This week Hungary's second-largest bookseller received a record fine of around $36,000 for placing a popular LGBTQ+ graphic novel 'Heartstopper' without closed packaging as required by law. "It is now apparent how they are trying to limit the rights of LGBTQ people in the media world, in the world of movies, films and books," said Majercsik. David Vig, director at Amnesty International Hungary told AP that while some countries see pride as a celebration of LGBTQ+ history and culture, in Budapest, it is protesting increasing crackdowns on the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

(Photograph: AFP )

Diplomats march for LGBTQ+ rights in Budapest

Diplomats from several countries also took to the streets in Budapest, a day after the United States, Germany, and 36 other countries urged Hungary's government to protect the rights of LGBT people and scrap laws that discriminate against them. "We are concerned with legislation and political rhetoric, including in Hungary, that is in tension with principles of non-discrimination, international human rights law and human dignity, and contributes to stigmatization of the LGBTQI+ community," said the embassies, in a joint statement. It added, "We stress the need for leaders and governments, here and elsewhere, to show respect for and protect the rights of LGBTQI+ individuals and communities, and to eliminate laws and policies that discriminate against them."



(Photograph: AFP )

'A happy protest'

Despite the country's laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community, the march was seen as a way to make a statement but it was not all doom and gloom. Participants were seen waving rainbow flags, dancing and cheering as they walked through the Hungarian capital's downtown.



"I don’t think it’s a celebration. It’s clear for everybody here that, unlike in other countries...of the world, there is a bigger meaning to this," Nimrod Dagan, a Pride march participant told AP, adding that "I would say that it’s a happy protest." "I think the Budapest Pride is really liberating, we can be very proud of it, but I think we are still discriminated in the grey everyday life," designer Danyi Mark told Reuters.

(Photograph: AFP )

Small groups of counterprotesters

According to media reports, the Pride march in Budapest was also met with small groups of counterprotesters, groups and individuals, lined along the Pride march route and seen waving banners with anti-LGBTQ+ slogans. The image shows police officers standing by as members of the far-right 'The Hungarian self-defence movement' protest against the Pride march, reported AFP.

(Photograph: AFP )