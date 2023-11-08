In pics | Thousands flock to Washington DC zoo to bid goodbye to giant pandas
A beeline of visitors made one last stop at the Washington DC zoo on Tuesday (Nov 7) as staff being to send them back to China , leaving only a few of the cuddly creatures in the United States amid tense diplomatic relations with Beijing.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit dramatic lows in the last few years over trade, human rights, export controls, and the status of US-backed Taiwan.
Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, who are now in their mid-20s, first arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2000 and quickly became a main attraction. On Wednesday, the duo and their three-year-old cub Xiao Qi Ji, dubbed "Little Miracle" in English, will board a special cargo plane to begin the 19-hour journey to Chengdu, China, the zoo said.
Time to bid goodbye
Trucks carrying the Giant Pandas from the Smithsonian National Zoo arrive at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on November 8, 2023. All three of the zoo's pandas are leaving for China, bringing at least a temporary end to a decades-old connection between the cuddly animal and the US capital.
(Photograph:AFP)
Capturing memories
Visitors take a photo of Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji as it rests in its enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023, on the zoo's three pandas final day of viewing before returning to China
(Photograph:AFP)
Lost in its own world
Giant Panda Tian Tian rests in its enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Taking one last look at pandas
A picture of a panda hangs on the wall as visitors wait at the fence line for a glimpse while visiting the Giant Panda enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Visitors make a beeline
Visitors vie for position along the fence line while visiting the Giant Panda enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023, on the final day of viewing before the zoo's three pandas final day of viewing before returning to China.
(Photograph:AFP)
Can't get enough of Giant Panda Tian Tian
Visitors take a photo of Giant Panda Tian Tian as he rests in his enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023