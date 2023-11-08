In pics | Thousands flock to Washington DC zoo to bid goodbye to giant pandas

A beeline of visitors made one last stop at the Washington DC zoo on Tuesday (Nov 7) as staff being to send them back to China , leaving only a few of the cuddly creatures in the United States amid tense diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit dramatic lows in the last few years over trade, human rights, export controls, and the status of US-backed Taiwan.

Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, who are now in their mid-20s, first arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2000 and quickly became a main attraction. On Wednesday, the duo and their three-year-old cub Xiao Qi Ji, dubbed "Little Miracle" in English, will board a special cargo plane to begin the 19-hour journey to Chengdu, China, the zoo said.