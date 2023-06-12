In Pics | Thousands attend Appleby Horse Fair in Europe

| Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

The Appleby Horse Fair, one of the largest gatherings in Europe for Gypsies and travellers, kick-started on Thursday, June 8. Thousands of people from different parts of the world are in Cumbria for the annual Appleby Horse Fair.

The horse fair begins!

This year's celebration began on Thursday, June 8 and will go on till Wednesday, June 14. Fairgoers have been advised to make sure their animals get plenty of rest and rehydration amid high temperatures. Appleby Horse Fair has been celebrated in the Europe for the past 300 years or so.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Thousands of travellers expected to attend

Organisers of the horse fair say about 10,000 members of the Gypsy and travelling community were expected to attend along with about 30,000 other visitors. Among those who attended the fair on Friday, June 9, were the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and the Bishop of Carlisle, James Newcome.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Keep the animals hydrated

With Cumbria presently experiencing a hot and sultry weather, RSPCA chief inspector Rob Melloy said the welfare of the animals at the fair was paramount. RSPCA is an organisation in Cumbria dedicated to the welfare of the animals. Speaking on the occasion, Rob said that "just as it's important for us to drink plenty and not work too hard in hot weather, it's important for our horses."

(Photograph: Others )

Regular access to water

Rob added, "They need to have regular access to water, be drinking after being worked and be tied up in the shade. Owners may need to have more patience than normal as horses sometimes don't want to drink if they are in an overstimulating environment."

(Photograph: Others )

A fun time at the horse fair

Thousands of people, dressed up in colourful clothes showed up for the horse fair. They were seen taking horse rides, clicking pictures and enjoying the view.

(Photograph: Reuters )