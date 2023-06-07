In Pics | Thousands at risk amid blame game for Nova Kakhovka dam breach in Ukraine

| Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Nova Kakhavko, a large Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, June 6. The dam breach unleashed floodwaters across the city of Ukraine. Officials from Ukraine have blamed Russia for destroying the dam. However, Russian officials said that Ukraine sabotaged the dam to cut off water supplies to Crimea and distract attention from a counter-offensive. What really happened and what is the current situation, let's have a look-

Kakhavko dam

The dam was a part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The dam is 30 metres (98 feet) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long. The dam bridged the Dnipro River. The Dnipro river forms the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the south of Ukraine. Construction of the Kakhovka dam had started under Soviet leader Josef Stalin and got finished under Nikita Khrushchev.

(Photograph: AFP )

What happened?

Ukrainian President Zelensky has accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station from inside the facility. He further stressed that Russia should be held accountable for a ‘terrorist attack’. After a meeting with senior officials, Zelensky said, “At 02:50, Russian terrorists carried out an internal detonation of the structures of the Kakhovskaya HPP. About 80 settlements are in the zone of flooding.” As per statements from a Ukrainian military spokesperson, Russia's aim was to prevent Ukrainian troops crossing the Dnipro River to attack Russian occupying forces.

(Photograph: AFP )

Russia's response

Russia has refuted Kyiv's allegations and stated that Ukraine sabotaged the dam to cut off water supplies to Crimea and to distract attention from its counteroffensive. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We can state unequivocally that we are talking about deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side." Previously some Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia had stated that no attack had taken place. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian official, said the dam collapsed due to earlier damage and the pressure of the water.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Geneva Convention bans targeting dams

Commenting on the issue, the US said that it was uncertain who was responsible for the dam breach. However, Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood told reporters it would not make sense for Ukraine to destroy the dam. As per the Geneva Conventions, targeting dams in war is banned due to the danger to civilians.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Thousands affected

With the destruction of the dam, the water levels have increased and there is an imminent threat of massive flooding. Evacuations of civilians have started on both sides of the front line. As per satellite imagery, more than 2,500 square km (965 square miles) of area between Nova Kakhovka and the Dniprovska Gulf southwest of Kherson city on the Black Sea have been severely flooded. Several towns and villages have been destroyed. As per estimates shared by Ukrainian officials, around 42,000 people were at risk of flooding.

(Photograph: Reuters )

State of emergency

A state of emergency has been imposed in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson region following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. The destruction of the dam led to massive flooding and nearly 2,700 houses were destroyed and 1,300 people evacuated, as per reports shared by Russia's TASS state news agency on Wednesday, June 7. Russian officials said that at least seven people were missing.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crimea is also severely affected

The destruction of the dam risks lowering the water level of the Soviet-era North Crimean Canal. It is the same canal which has supplied Crimea with 85% of its water needs. Most of that water is used for agricultural purposes. Some of the water supplies is used for the Black Sea peninsula's industries, and around one fifth for drinking water and other public needs.

(Photograph: AFP )