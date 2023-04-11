In pics | These countries have the highest crime rates in the world

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

The World Population Review's latest report has placed Venezuela in the first place with the highest crime rates recorded in 2023, followed by Papa New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras.

The study noted that these countries reported rampant robbery, assault, and other types of crimes, and linked it to high unemployment. It further pointed out that a significant number the crimes, especially serious ones, were committed by those aged 20 to 30 years.

WPR listed these countries with the ten highest crime rates, expressed per 100,000 people, globally: