In pics | These countries have the highest crime rates in the world
The World Population Review's latest report has placed Venezuela in the first place with the highest crime rates recorded in 2023, followed by Papa New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras.
The study noted that these countries reported rampant robbery, assault, and other types of crimes, and linked it to high unemployment. It further pointed out that a significant number the crimes, especially serious ones, were committed by those aged 20 to 30 years.
WPR listed these countries with the ten highest crime rates, expressed per 100,000 people, globally:
- Venezuela (83.76)
- Papua New Guinea (80.79)
- South Africa (76.86)
- Afghanistan (76.31)
- Honduras (74.54)
- Trinidad and Tobago (71.63)
- Guyana (68.74)
- El Salvador (67.79)
- Brazil (67.49)
- Jamaica (67.42)
Venezuela
The World Population Review, which tracks crime in various forms, including corruption, assassinations/contract killings, drug trafficking, kidnapping, and money laundering ranked Venezuela on top. The country's crime index was 83.76.
(Photograph:AFP)
Papua New Guinea
Papua New Guinea was ranked third, and its crime index was 80.79.
(Photograph:AFP)
South Africa
South Africa has been seen an uptick in its crime rate. According to the latest crime statistics by govrnment more than 7,500 people — including police officers — were murdered between October and December 2022. More than 3,000 of these victims died from gun violence, while the rest were killed with bare hands, bricks, knives and other dangerous weapons.
The World Population Review has ranked South Africa third in the list, and its crime indext is 76.86
(Photograph:AFP)
Afghanistan
Anarchy has prevailed over Afghanistan ever since Taliban took over the war-ridden country. Loot, rapes and murder have become rampant, even as the ruling militant struggles to maintain law and order. Afghanistan was ranke fourth and its crime index is pegged as 76.31.
(Photograph:AFP)
Honduras
Ranked fifth, Honduras official crime rate is 36 murders per 100,000 people in 2022. The lack of justice which is a result of a lack of trust in the police and other authority figures, has led to anarchy in the country.