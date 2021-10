Konkan railway, India

Opened in 1998, the Konkan Railway connects the megalopolis of Mumbai and the port of Mangalore (Karnataka). The project involved over 2,116 bridges and 92 tunnels and was the largest railway project of the century in Asia.

The Konkan Railways are one the most beautiful and stunning railway routes in India and connects India’s western coast with the rest of the country. Spanning 738 km through the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, the railway lines pass through some of the most scenic spots. This route goes through the beautiful Western Ghats and has numerous tunnels and bridges with hundreds of streams and rivers.

During monsoon, it is often easy to see streams of water flowing over rocks near the tracks. One can also see clouds floating at the level of the train, making the journey more heavenly. It is a visual treat to travel by this route.



