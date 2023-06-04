In Pics | The mesmerising ISKCON temples around the world

These mesmerising ISKCON temples from around the world offer devotees a place for worship, chanting, and practising spirituality.

ISKCON Mayapur

ISKCON Mayapur is the world headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, located between two rivers Hooghly and Jalangi in West Bengal, an eastern Indian state. The large township contains beautiful idols of deities and is considered a holy place that resonates devotion. (Image credit:@iskcon/Twitter)

ISKCON Durban

Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple in Durban, South Africa, is the largest ISKCON temple in the southern hemisphere. This architectural masterpiece encompasses Vedic and modern architecture with intricate carvings and gold leafing. This beautiful temple was officially opened in October 1985 and was constructed by hardworking and dedicated devotees. (Image credit:@iskcon/Twitter)

ISKCON Vrindavan

The Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir is situated in the city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state of India. The beauty of this temple is unparalleled. It is built with radiant white marble and has wonderful architecture. This spiritual centre located at the birthplace of Lord Krishna has 24-hour kirtans, Hindu musical prayers, that engage everyone in peaceful bliss. (Image credit:@iskcon/Twitter)

ISKCON West Virginia

The New Vrindaban temple was founded in 1968 and is located in West Virginia, United States. This ISKCON centre receives thousands of devotees and pilgrims each year for worshipping and leaning into the spirituality of Krishna. The centre is named after the holy place of Vrindavan in India. (Image credit:@iskcon/Twitter)

ISKCON Delhi

Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, or ISKCON Delhi, is a renowned Vaishnav temple of Lord Krishna and Radharani in India. It was inaugurated in 1998 and is located in South Delhi. It is a notable spiritual centre that promotes Vedic knowledge and culture and offers devotees a place for solace. (Image credit:@iskcondelhi/Twitter)

ISKCON Bangalore

ISKCON Bangalore is located in southwest Indian state of Karnataka and is one of the largest Hindu temples in the world. This beautiful temple provides people with a place for chanting, worshipping, and spirituality to attain a blissful life of simplicity. The attractive temple area contains a water body that makes it even more mesmerising. (Image credit:@ISKCONBangalore/Twitter)

