In pics: The last partial solar eclipse of 2022 visible from several countries across the world

Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:47 PM(IST)

On October 25, different parts of the world witnessed the last partial solar eclipse of the year 2022 including regions like parts of Europe, the Middle East, northern Africa and large parts of western and central Asia. According to reports, most of India was also able to see the rare celestial occurrence except for some parts in the country’s north-east. 

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth effectively blocking the light of the Sun and casting a shadow on Earth. There are three types of solar eclipses – total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. The one happening on Tuesday is a partial solar eclipse where the Moon only partly covered the Sun as it passed in front of it. 
 

Here are some of the images captured of the partial solar eclipse: 

Gurgaon, India

This partial eclipse was reportedly the 16th partial solar eclipse of the century and the second one this year. 

Mathura, India

According to India's Ministry of Earth Science, the Sun was at least 40% to 50% covered by the Moon at the time of maximum eclipse in the northwestern parts of India. 

Delhi, India

Islamabad, Pakistan

Northern Israel

Lyon, France

Coldstream, Scotland

Kuopio, Finland

Dublin, Ireland

Skopje, Macedonia

Partial solar eclipse seen from Skopje, capital city of Macedonia. 

Tyre, Lebanon

Partial solar eclipse seen from southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Tuesday (October 25). 

