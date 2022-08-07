In pics: The impact of war on Ukraine's children

Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:38 PM(IST)

No war victim survives without having experienced a loss of some kind: Eviscerated house. A loved one disappeared. A life was abruptly taken.

Children, who are permanently damaged by conflict, suffer the greatest losses.

Ukraine's children face the wrath of war

During a mine safety class presented by Soloma Cats, a charitable organisation that collaborates with experts from the State Emergency Service and the National Police, a child examines weaponry that is on display.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

War has psychological ramifications too

Children pretend to run a checkpoint in the Donetsk region while brandishing homemade toy firearms.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

War that takes away innocence

The day following a Russian airstrike on the school in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, art was seen inside the classroom.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

War spares nobody

Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, causes damage to a school.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

War vs. Education

A first-grade classroom in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, that was hit by a Russian missile.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

Education triumphs over war

In a small hamlet south of Kiev, a volunteer teacher guides a group of kids in games and activities within an underground bunker.

(Photograph:The New York Times)

