In pics: The impact of war on Ukraine's children

During a mine safety class presented by Soloma Cats, a charitable organisation that collaborates with experts from the State Emergency Service and the National Police, a child examines weaponry that is on display.
(Photograph:The New York Times)
War has psychological ramifications too
Children pretend to run a checkpoint in the Donetsk region while brandishing homemade toy firearms.
(Photograph:The New York Times)
War that takes away innocence
The day following a Russian airstrike on the school in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, art was seen inside the classroom.
(Photograph:The New York Times)
War spares nobody
Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, causes damage to a school.
(Photograph:The New York Times)
War vs. Education
A first-grade classroom in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, that was hit by a Russian missile.
(Photograph:The New York Times)
Education triumphs over war
In a small hamlet south of Kiev, a volunteer teacher guides a group of kids in games and activities within an underground bunker.