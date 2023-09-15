In Pics: The aftermath of Libya floods; death toll exceeds 10k
Source:Reuters
The death toll due to floods in Libya's Derna has climbed to 11,300, and another 11,000 people remain missing. An official from the Red Crescent Societies in Derna said that many missing people were buried under the mud, and debris, or washed away to the sea.
International governments and agencies are rushing to provide aid and assistance. The United Nations on Thursday (September 15) issued a flash appeal worth $71.4 million to meet the urgent needs of Libyans suffering from the disaster.
Authorities have launched an investigation into whether human failings were to blame for thousands of deaths.
Probe launched to find those behind the disaster
Authorities in Libya have launched an investigation to into whether human failings were to blame for thousands of deaths. Sharing a post on X, Mohamed al-Menfi, head of the three-member council that acts as the presidency in Libya's internationally recognised government, said the council asked the attorney general to investigate the disaster.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Thousands displaced, volunteers rush to distribute food, clothes
Thousands of people have been displaced due to the floods and volunteers from from Misrata, Tripoli and Benghazi were distributing clothes and food packages on Wednesday. "We said to ourselves there would surely be a shortage of working hands to load, unload, drive or do anything else," said Elias al-Khabouli, a volunteer from the western city of Zawiya told Reuters.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Derna devastated by flood amid political chaos in Libya
Derna was devastated by a flood this week when storm waters overwhelmed two dams sending a torrent through the city centre. The disaster comes amid political chaos in Libya which has halted infrastructure investment.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The problems with warning systems
On Thursday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said deaths could have been averted if the country had a functional weather service able to issue warnings.
"If they would have been a normally operating meteorological service, they could have issued a warnings," WMO chief Petteri Taalas told reporters.