In Pics: The aftermath of Libya floods; death toll exceeds 10k

Source: Reuters

The death toll due to floods in Libya's Derna has climbed to 11,300, and another 11,000 people remain missing. An official from the Red Crescent Societies in Derna said that many missing people were buried under the mud, and debris, or washed away to the sea.

International governments and agencies are rushing to provide aid and assistance. The United Nations on Thursday (September 15) issued a flash appeal worth $71.4 million to meet the urgent needs of Libyans suffering from the disaster.

Authorities have launched an investigation into whether human failings were to blame for thousands of deaths.