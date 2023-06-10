In Pics | Thailand's first pet-friendly cinema opens for four-legged film-goers

Dozens of dogs and cats accompanied their owners to Thailand's first pet-friendly cinema located near the outskirts of the capital. This initiative caters to the country's flourishing pet industry, which is considered the second-largest in Asia after China. According to industry data from 2021, Thailand had approximately 8.3 million dogs and 3.7 million cats.

Thailand's growing pet industry sees rise in pet ownership amid pandemic

With the rise in pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses are now capitalizing on this trend.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pets in diapers go to cinema as major cineplex accommodates animal comfort

To ensure the comfort of the animal attendees, the pets were required to wear diapers and sit in bags.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pet-friendly businesses cash in as owners seek activities for their furry friends

Major Cineplex spokesperson acknowledged that some pets acquired during the pandemic are experiencing separation anxiety as their owners return to regular work routines.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ikea stores in Thailand welcome small dogs and cats, encouraging pet visits

Swedish furniture giant Ikea recently announced that small dogs and cats are welcome to accompany their owners to its stores in Thailand, as long as they remain in prams or strollers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mixed reactions from pet owners on Thailand's pet-friendly cinema

Not all pet owners in Thailand were enthusiastic about the idea. A long-time expatriate residing in Bangkok said the concept of pets watching movies in a public setting seemed "unnatural" and "torture".



(Photograph: Twitter )