In Pics | Thai PM frontrunner joins Pride Parade, promises same-sex marriage

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Bangkok on Sunday, June 4, as the country held its second Pride parade. Other than people from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, several noticeable leaders also joined this year's Pride parade.

Pride Parade

Thousands of people from the LGBTQ+ community along with several political leaders marched through central Bangkok on Sunday, June 4, marking Pride month and promoting gender equality. This is the second official Pride parade to be held in Thailand.

"Freedom to choose gender"

Thousands of people marched through the streets of central Bangkok waving rainbow flags and holding placards that said "freedom to choose gender" and "love is love" in rainbow colors. As per data shared by Bangkok's governor Chadchart Sittipunt, nearly 50,000 people joined this year's Pride parade. This year's number is just double than that of last year's.

Thai PM frontrunner joins the parade

Several political figures also joined this year's Pride parade. Amongst them was Pita Limjaroenrat, who is expected to become Thailand's youngest prime minister in 78 years. As a part of his political campaign, Pita has promised to pass legislation on marriage equality and gender identity. Pita's political party -Move Forward party was ahead of all its competitors in the elections and won most of the seats.

Pride Month into pride always

During his interaction with reported at the parade, Pita stated that "once the government is formed we will support Marriage Equality Act, Gender Identity Act and several others, including welfare". He further added that "these few things will make the celebration of diversity in Pride Month into pride always".



A Marriage Equality Act

Pita's party won most of the seats in the May 14 general elections. Pita is presently in negotiations to form a coalition government with Pheu Thai, the second largest party that has won every election held in Thailand since 2001. The coalition, which consists of eight political parties, has made a joint pledge to pass laws, including the Marriage Equality Act, to ensure equal rights for all couples regardless of gender.

A hope for change

Thailand, which hosts Asia's most open and visible LGBT community still faces discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Several political activists say that Thai laws and traditional institutions still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples. Pita's promise during his election campaign for a better future has brought hopes back in the minds of several.

