Companies have poured billions of dollars into developing the technology they say will increase road safety and alleviate truck driver shortages. The self-driving truck industry in the U.S. is expected to rapidly grow over the next decade, with analysts estimating its size at between $250 billion and $400 billion by 2030.

Darran Anderson, director of innovation at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said the state has decided to pursue a collaborative approach with the industry.

But safety advocates are worried.

"Rushing this technology to market using regular drivers as beta testers in real-world driving conditions puts potentially everyone at risk," said Ware Wendel, executive director of consumer advocate Texas Watch.

