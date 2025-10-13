LOGIN
In Pics | Tears and joy erupt in Israel as all 20 surviving Gaza hostages return home

Published: Oct 13, 2025, 18:22 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 18:22 IST

Last 20 surviving hostages return to Israel
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Last 20 surviving hostages return to Israel

A huge crowd gathered in Tel Aviv to welcome the Israeli hostages and support their families as the country erupted in tears and joy. Israel announced that the last 20 surviving hostages returned home after being held for two years in captivity in Gaza.

Gaza ceasefire
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Gaza ceasefire

The major breakthrough in the war came after Israel and Hamas agreed to a peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump. The second phase of the Gaza plan also calls for disarmament and no involvement of Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.

‘Welcome home’
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Welcome home’

Israel’s foreign ministry took to X, hailing the return of the hostages in a series of posts. “Welcome home,” it wrote while naming all the 20 surviving hostages who returned on Monday, including Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kuperstein, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Yosef Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker.

Thousands gather to welcome
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Thousands gather to welcome

Thousands of Israelis gathered at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv and the Reim military base near the border with Gaza in southern Israel to welcome the hostages following their release by Hamas.

Freed Israeli hostage Alon Ohel
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Freed Israeli hostage Alon Ohel

Released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel was seen as he arrived at Beilinson Hospital in the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva in central Israel on October 13, 2025.

Freed Israeli hostage Omri Miran
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Freed Israeli hostage Omri Miran

This picture released by the Israeli army shows Israeli hostage Omri Miran (L), who was held in Gaza since the 2023 October 7 attacks by Hamas, embracing a family member after being released.

Palestinian prisoners released
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Palestinian prisoners released

Meanwhile, 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans were also released in exchange for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks.

