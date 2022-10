Australian PM gives his tribute

Australia's prime minister told a memorial service in Sydney Wednesday that the horror of the bombings was swiftly countered by incredible acts of self-sacrifice and bravery.

"They sought to create terror, but people ran towards the terror to do what they could for friends and strangers alike," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a crowd gathered under light rain at the city's famous Coogee Beach.

Albanese said the Bali bombings had left a permanent mark on Australia's national identity, in a similar fashion to the devastating Gallipoli campaign of World War I.

(Photograph:AFP)