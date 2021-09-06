In Pics: Taliban fighters celebrate in Panjshir Valley

Taliban fighters outside NRF outpost in Panjshir

The Taliban on Monday said it had captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan - Panjshir Valley - even as opposition fighters vowed to keep up their struggle.

Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month and celebrations when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fight the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.

"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

(Photograph:AFP)