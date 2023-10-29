In Pics | Taiwan presidential frontrunner joins huge crowds at east Asia's largest Pride march
Approximately 180,000 people took to streets in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 28) to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at east Asia's largest Pride march, with Vice President Lai Ching-te becoming the most senior government leader ever to attend.
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te marches during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.
Taiwan's LGBT activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade.
Friends greet each other at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.
People dance during the march at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.
People take photos during the march at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade