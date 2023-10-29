In Pics | Taiwan presidential frontrunner joins huge crowds at east Asia's largest Pride march

Written By: Navya Beri | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:38 AM IST

Approximately 180,000 people took to streets in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 28) to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at east Asia's largest Pride march, with Vice President Lai Ching-te becoming the most senior government leader ever to attend.

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te marches during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.

(Photograph:Reuters)

trending now

Taiwan's LGBT activist Chi Chia-wei waves rainbow flag

Taiwan's LGBT activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag during the annual Taiwan's Pride parade.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Friends greet each other at annual Taiwan's Pride parade

Friends greet each other at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.

(Photograph:Reuters)

People dance during the march

People dance during the march at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade in Taipei.

(Photograph:Reuters)
;

People dance during march

People take photos during the march at the annual Taiwan's Pride parade

(Photograph:Reuters)

recommended photos

recommended photos