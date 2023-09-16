In Pics | Sweets shop named after Mahsa Amini to honour her memories
Source:AFP
On Saturday (Sept 16), Iranians both in their homeland and abroad commemorated the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Activists expressed concerns about a renewed crackdown aimed at preventing a resurgence of the protests that had shaken major cities the previous year.
Rizgar Khasraw, a 47-year-old originally from the Iranian Kurdish city of Mariwan, has been residing in Erbil with his wife and two daughters for the past 11 years, where he runs a sweets business.
(Photograph:AFP)
When the protests initially erupted, he felt compelled to show his support. In a gesture of solidarity, he named his second shop after Amini.
(Photograph:AFP)
The protests in Iran, driven by the motto "woman, life, freedom" in Kurdish, led to a harsh state crackdown resulting in the deaths of hundreds, primarily protesters, but also dozens of security personnel. Thousands were arrested, with authorities labeling the events as "riots" and blaming foreign entities. Seven individuals were executed for their involvement in protest-related violence against security forces.
(Photograph:AFP)
While some women continue to be seen in public without headscarves, especially in affluent and traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently deliberating a draft law that proposes stricter penalties for non-compliance.
(Photograph:AFP)
On the eve of this anniversary, the United States, along with its Western allies including Britain and the European Union, imposed new sanctions on the Islamic Republic due to its handling of the protests. US President Joe Biden led international calls for solidarity with Iranians in remembrance of Amini's death.