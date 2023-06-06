In Pics | Sweden celebrates its 500th anniversary

| Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Sweden National Day or “Sveriges Nationaldag” is observed on 6th June annually. It is a festive day for Sweden as they celebrate their nationality and also welcome new citizens. Today marks the 500th anniversary since Gustav Vasa was elected as the King of Sweden in Strängnäs in 1523.

Sweden's National Day

On June 6, 1523, Gustav I was elected as the Sweden King in Strängnäs. This significant event marked the end of Danish rule and the beginning of Sweden's independence. This day celebrates Sweden's national identity, traditions and culture.

Strängnäs Cathedral

The royal couple and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrived at the Strängnäs Cathedral, which was built between 1291 and 1340 at the heart of Strängnäs, for the Flag Day celebrations. (Image credit: Twitter)

Swedish Flag Day celebrations

Sweden began celebrating Swedish Flag Day (Svenska flaggans dag) officially on 6th June in the year 1983.

Swedish Royals

Reports say the royals appeared in national dresses and made their way to Källparken Park after the festivities at the cathedral. They inaugurated the famous artwork "Sammanflätade" by Knutte Wester and then proceeded to the stage in Västerviken. (Image credit:@CoutureRoyals/Twitter)

The royal couple greeted people

The royal couple greeted the crowd of people and then initiated the ceremonial celebrations at Västerviken. The attendees celebrated the day by singing the King's Song (Kungssången), the royal anthem, together to show their unity.

Significant for integration of immigrants

The celebrations of Sweden National Day have proved significant as they encourage the integration of immigrants who participate in the locally organised ceremonies and festivities. (Image credit: Twitter)

